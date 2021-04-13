The reinvigorated Emporia Lions Club installed Judge W.W. Parker as president for 1935-1936. He was the father of twins and counselor for Lyon County errant juveniles, and a political power whose influence was great in state circles as well as the Lions Club.
The last half of the 1930s decade saw the start of many local Lion traditions that would continue for years. The first Christmas party for girls selected from Emporia City Schools was held in 1936. Each year, 50 or more girls from needy families would attend these Christmas parties. This Christmas project lasted in one form or another until 2019, when the last Head Start Christmas party was held.
The local Lions were active in Lions Club International by attending conventions, sending delegates to Chicago in 1937. During the regime of attorney Everett Steerman, 1937-1938, the club continued to grow, when he was not handling proxy marriages, for which many times he was the “stand-in groom.”
According to a February 23, 1938, Emporia Gazette headline, “Lions and Lambs Meet in Emporia Hotel,” the Lions were chased from their den by a lamb.
The Sheep and Wool Growers were holding a meeting at the same time the Lions were having their weekly luncheon. The Lions had to move to the main dining room of the Mit-Way Hotel. When the sheep men marched in, a Lion said, “Run, sheep run.”
“There is a Lion in sheep’s clothing,” retorted a sheep grower. As the Lions were singing “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” a woolgrower wondered aloud about the Lions’ roar. The next week, the Lions were able to return to their den no worse for the wear.
Jim Jay Wilcox was president from 1938-1939; more on this dedicated Lion will follow. In 1939, Lions launched the first Red Bud tree giveaway; more on this project will also follow later.
