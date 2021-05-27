A local realtor has filed for a seat in the Emporia City Commission.
Jamie Sauder, who owns Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, submitted his intent to run with the Lyon County Election Office Thursday.
There are now five people vying for three open seats. Sauder is joined by incumbent Susan Brinkman, William Garner, Todd Maddox and Travis Hitt.
For the USD 253 Board of Education race, Jen Thomas has added her name to the list of those running.
She's joined by longtime incumbent Michael Crouch, Paul M. Meinke, Lillian G. Lingenfelter, Dr. Christina A. Faulkner and Jami Reever.
The filing deadline is noon Tuesday, June 1.
(1) comment
Several qualified candidates.........E-TOWN should do well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.