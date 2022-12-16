The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening.
According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Hayes said the driver put the pedestrian into the vehicle and then drove to 4th Ave. and Congress Street. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot leaving the victim pedestrian in the vehicle.
Emporia Police and Fire responded to the scenes and the victim was transported to Newman Regional Health where he was pronounced dead. The male victim’s name is not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
If you have any information about Alvarado’s location or this crash, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward from Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620 342-2273 or online at P3Tips.
