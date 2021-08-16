The Red Rocks State Historic Site continued its Saturdays at the Site series with a presentation called “William Allen White and U.S. Western Expansion” on the porch outside of the museum Saturday morning.
Ken Wilk, Red Rocks site administrator and the day’s presenter, said that the Saturdays at the Site events are a great opportunity to bring more people to the museum for the first time and also to tell appended stories related to the White family that fall outside the time allotted times for museum tours.
“It broadens the information we can tell,” Wilk said. “We can only tell so much giving a tour through the house and this way we can expand it and give some of those, like I like to call them, tangents.”
Saturdays at the Site runs from June-October on the second and fourth Saturday of the month starting at 10 a.m. Each event is free to the public.
Wilk acknowledged that it might sound strange to tie former Gazette publisher William Allen White and U.S. western expansion together, since, by the time White was born in 1868, U.S. territory had already stretched from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific.
“They’re about 100 years apart,” Wilk said. “But in 193[4], William Allen got appointed by FDR to sit on a committee that laid the plans for the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Everyone knows it as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.”
On June 15, 1934, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed a bill into law that established the 15-member United States Territorial Expansion Memorial Commission, of which White was a part, “for the purpose of considering and formulating plans for designing and constructing a permanent memorial on the Mississippi River at St. Louis, Mo.,” Wilk said.
Wilk explained that the memorial was put in St. Louis because it was the “jump off point for the west.”
Progress on the project was slowed by the U.S. entry into World War II in 1941, however, and unfortunately, White passed away in early 1944, prior to the completion of the Arch design plans in 1947.
Nevertheless, Wilk pointed out how unique it was that “things that a small town editor from the middle of Kansas accomplished have impacted the world around us.”
“There are many things that William Allen White and his family did that are still influencing us today,” he concluded.
The Saturdays at the Site series will continue at Red Rocks through October this year.
The next presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 and will be called Ruff and Ready at Red Rocks. The historical site will partner with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills to honor the memory of Teddy, White’s daughter Mary’s beloved dog.
Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt a dog or cat at the event for $10 off the normal price.
Additionally, author Jerilynn Henrickson will be signing copies of her book “Teddy, the Ghost Dog of Red Rocks” and there will be a “dog kissing booth,” a “kitty pool” and a picture of Teddy that children can color.
The event will be free to the public.
For more information, visit facebook.com/kansasredrocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.