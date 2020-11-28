The Emporia Main Street Office was packed with a special Thanksgiving feeling this week as more than 50 gift baskets were created and delivered to staff members at Newman Regional Health.
These baskets were made possible through the Adopt a Healthcare Hero program — a partnership between Emporia Main Street and Newman Regional Health. This program allows community members the option to purchase Main Street Gift Certificates for NRH staff delivered directly to the recipient. In addition to the certificates, the program also includes making gift baskets for the various departments through monetary donations and items.
Recently, the program received a substantial gift of $5,000 from Red Line Truck Lines, Inc. which will allow for multiple deliveries throughout the Holiday season while simultaneously using funds to support local businesses.
“Red Line transports food products to 22 states weekly and we have seen all the special care that area hospitals have given their communities,” said Red Line owner, Kevin Nelson. “Because of this, we really wanted to give back in a special way. Red Line Truck Lines, Inc. wants to extend a big thank you for all that Newman Regional Health and its staff are doing for our community and a big thank you to Emporia Main Street for all of their efforts in this program.”
In addition to the generous gift from Red Line, several monetary donations have been made by community members, allowing program partners to purchase items from local businesses, including hydration packets from Gravel City Adventure and Supply, personal care items and snacks from Graves Drugs, stickers and buttons from Trox Gallery and Gifts, snacks and candy from Country Mart, bath salts from Bath Expressions, ground coffee from Gravel City Roasters, candles from Waters, Grandma Zetta’s cocoa from Granada Coffee Company, and the Sweet Granada’s world famous pop-choc. In addition to the 50 plus gift baskets that went out, more than 30 individual gift certificates have been delivered to staff, and local businesses like Bourbon Cowboy and Williams Automotive have donated gift certificates to include in the baskets.
“We are excited to help Newman Regional Health with this program,” said Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator at Emporia Main Street. “Not only are we able to help raise the spirits of hundreds of local health care workers, we are able to use the funds donated to purchase items from local businesses — who need our support now more than ever.”
The recent up-tick in COVID-19 cases has brought an enormous amount of stress to the 650+ Newman Regional Health employees who have been dealing with the pandemic for months, and the leadership team at Newman Regional Health wanted to find a way to boost the morale of staff.
“We started this program on a whim,” said McKenzie Cinelli, Director of Business Development for Newman Regional Health. “We recognized the need to do something special for our staff during a time when so much is being asked of them. Emporia Main Street jumped in without hesitation wanting to know how they could help. We are proud to be a Main Street member, and during times like this, we are reminded of how great our community truly is. Thank you to Main Street, Red Line Truck Lines, Inc. and all other program supporters for helping to make this program successful. We are forever grateful for your generosity and thoughtfulness as we continue to provide patient care for our community and fight this pandemic.”
For more information on the program, or how to get involved, visit emporiamainstreet.com/events/adopt-healthcare-hero or call 620-340-6430. Items and donations can be dropped off at the Emporia Main Street office, located at 727 Commercial Street in downtown Emporia. Online donations can be made by visiting emporiamainstreet.com/events/adopt-healthcare-hero.
