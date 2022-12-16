Terry Ryan Frazier, 64, of Emporia, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
He was born December 28, 1957, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Howard and Evelyn (VanSickle) Frazier. He attended Emporia High School and graduated in 1976.
Terry was employed with Modine Manufacturing for 23 years. After their closing, he worked for USD 253 until his retirement.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He also enjoyed cruising around town, collecting antiques and arrowheads. In his free time, he was a clerk for Hancock Auction and Real Estate.
Terry married Lisa Stanford on March 25, 1988 in Emporia, KS.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Frazier; daughter, Mallery (Omar) Macias; grandchildren, Aiyana Macias, Nico Macias and Giana Macias; mother, Evelyn Frazier; sister, Charla (Randy) Wright and nieces, Tracy (Tyler) Durland and Lindsay (Bryan) Ward. He was preceded in death by his father.
Honoring Terry’s wishes, cremation is planned and a service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000.
To leave a message for Terry’s family, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.