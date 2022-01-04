Rodger Dean Arndt of Emporia, KS passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City, KS. He was 70.
Rodger was born March 18, 1951 in Emporia to Fredrick and Millicent (Murphy) Arndt. He grew up in the Olpe/Madison area and graduated from Madison High School. He married Janet (Cox) Arndt and they were later divorced. Rodger worked at IBP and at Fanestils. His hobbies included playing football, hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Millicent Arndt; his brothers, Mike Arndt, Bradley Arndt, Fredrick Arndt; and his daughter, Deanna Lee Arndt.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Arndt; his son, Rodger Arndt Jr; his grandchildren, Jenise and Janea, and Rodger Arndt III; his brothers, Myles Arndt (Janelle); his five sisters, Kjestine Crook (Jim), Francene Mitchell (Danny), Nickula Smith (Don), Deborah Goethals (Jim), and Alberta Cato.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olpe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.