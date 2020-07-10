Special to The Gazette
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope provided an update to the media Friday morning after it was announced two more inmates at the county’s detention center had tested positive for COVID-19.
“On July 7th, 2020 in conjunction with Lyon County Public Health, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted mass testing for staff and inmates,” the release reads. “This was the second round of testing for the office in response to a positive employee test on June 24th, 2020.
“On July 9th we received the results with two inmates testing positive and one employee from another county department testing positive. All three have been isolated. At this time, the new cases are asymptomatic as well as the two previous cases. Our employee has recovered and returned to work.
“We continue to work with KDHE and public health to stop the spread within our facility. We continue to work with public health to provide safety for our staff, inmates in our care and the public. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation during these challenging times. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause in our delivery of services.”
