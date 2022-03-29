Special to The Gazette
SOS along with Emporia State University THRIVE (The Healthy Relationship and Interpersonal Violence Education program) and SATO (Student Art Therapy Organization) will present a two-part Take Back the Night next month.
This is a free event, and open to the public by visiting: emporia.edu/live, or by using a QR code. The virtual portion of Take Back the Night will go live at 7 p.m. April 12. And in-person march will be held at 5 p.m. April 14 at Wooster Lake. In case of inclement weather, the in-person portion of the event will begin in the PKP Room.
The first Take Back the Night was held in England in 1877, and the US joined the movement in 1978 in San Francisco. These marches began as a protest against the violence women are subjected to on a nightly basis, and have evolved into a night of sharing, healing, empoTheyrment, and education.
Every 73 seconds, and American is sexually assaulted and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Even worse, only five out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison. This crime often goes unreported for a number of reasons. Many times, victims are scared they will not be believed, or they might be harassed and blamed for their own assault if they come forward.
We cannot be silent; we cannot turn its backs on these victims, and we cannot live in fear. Please join us as we share stories of persevering over personal experiences, education about available resitsces, art therapy and have questions answered by SOS staff.
If someone tells you they they are raped or assaulted, please believe them. Acknowledge the experience has affected their life and offer support. Phrases like, “I believe you,” “I’m sorry this happened to you,” “It’s not your fault,” and “What can I do to help?” can let them know that you care about them, and that they are not alone.
SOS can offer free and confidential support for victims of sexual assault. They recommend getting medical attention and its advocates can guide an individual through the citst process. Its team can also offer resitsces for counseling, crime victim’s compensation, and aid with legal services. its 24/7 helpline can be reached at 800-825-1295 or you can find information on its website: soskansas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.