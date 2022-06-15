Emporia Public Library director Robin Newell discussed the future of the library and, potentially, the Carnegie library building during Wednesday afternoon's study session of the Emporia City Commission.
Newell said the purpose of her visit was twofold. She wanted to bring more information to the commission, as several new commissioners have been seated in recent months, and also discuss some of the board's ideas when it came to the Carnegie building.
"We have existing building maintenance needs," she said. "Replacement of both entrances is in discussion right now."
The library's atrium was replaced last year after more than a decade of leaking. Newell said it was a "big project" that could not have been done without the city's assistance. Now, however, the front doors are flooding during weather events.
There's so much flooding, she said, that the library has had to purchase extra bath towels to sop up the flood waters.
"The building is 40 years old," Newell said. "There’s just constant maintenance that has to be done."
There is also the ongoing need for additional space. Newell said the library has run into a consistent problem of not having enough room. In 2018, the Friends of the Library's Emporia Area Match Day project addressed that need specifically by hiring an architect to do a survey of the facility.
"The architect drew up plans and they were brought over to the city and proposed," Newell said. "Our problem right now is we simply don't have the kind of floor space or the size of the collection that a community the size of Emporia needs right now."
Newell said the library's circulation has remained "healthy," even after COVID-19 shuttered the doors to the public for an extended period of time. The library, like many around the state, opened a drive-thru service during the worst point of the pandemic.
She said the library's programming needs range from young children to teens to adults in the community. Newell said she would like to see the Emporia Public Library become a destination children's library, known for its dedication to literacy and kindergarten readiness.
"Literacy is a big component of not having enough area in the library for children to come to or learn as a community," she said.
For the Carnegie building, Newell suggested a "teen safe zone" outfitted with computers and snack machines. That's something she would like to see in the library's offerings, but the lack of floor space limited her ability to push that sort of plan forward.
The library's lack of space for growth is not limited to programming and collections. Newell said the library also doesn’t have enough space to realistically hire more staff, which is a current and ongoing need.
"We have all staff are in one area," she said. "We have a couple of smaller offices. ... and what we find is we're kind of limited as far as we need more staff, but where would put them if we hired them? We have a lot of part-time staff that basically just have drawers to put their things in, which is fine and good, but there are opportunities to have some more full-time people and we just don't have again, the floor space and the staff work areas for that to happen."
Newell also posited that the Carnegie space could be used for administrative offices and a meeting space. Another building could be erected at 618 Market St. — which the library already owns — to house its children's library.
"It would give us a lot more opportunities to do programming in our own building," she said. "The city has been great about letting the library to use the Little Theater [at White Auditorium], but then the people never go through the stacks if they come to a program at the theater. We really don’t want to split our programming up."
Newell said further proposals from the library would come by July 25 — the city's deadline for interest in the Carnegie. In the meantime, she requested that an architecture firm, specializing in libraries, be hired to help address those needs.
She said the library would enter a strategic planning phase upon the hire of a new director. Newell's final contracted day is Oct. 1.
"I would like to see the community of Emporia to be able to celebrate literacy and the children in Emporia to be able to have the kind of destination library that would help not only them be more prepared for kindergarten, but for those families to have a place, too," she said.
City commissioners were sympathetic to Newell, but said the library’s needs were not unique. Commissioner Susan Brinkman further suggested that perhaps it was time to revisit the library’s operations, and bring some of its redundancies into the city — such as payroll and maintenance.
Vice-mayor Danny Giefer said he would not support going that route with any major changes until a new director was hired.
Newell asked if that meant the commission was suggesting the library move from a governing board to an advisory board, since that would potentially impact a new director.
Mayor Becky Smith said no decisions were being made at this time.
Brinkman also said she had not seen a budget for the library in her three years on the commission. Newell said those budgets are sent to the sitting mayor each month.
It was relayed that the information should be sent to all commissioners moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.