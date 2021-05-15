An Emporia woman was arrested Saturday evening after she allegedly rammed her vehicle into another vehicle on three separate occasions.
Joan Heins, 67, was arrested after Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to 527 Eveningside Dr. at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening for reports of a vehicle "intentionally hitting another vehicle with their vehicle."
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Shafer, Heins allegedly rammed her vehicle into another vehicle three separate times and then drove away.
She was subsequently arrested and confined to the Lyon County Detention Center, pending formal charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on a detention center officer.
Shafer said the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. The Lyon County Attorney's Office will review the list of charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.