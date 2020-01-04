Jack Morris Williams passed away unexpectedly/peacefully at home on December 27, 2019 in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 78. Jack was born on February 10, 1941 in Virgil, Kansas to Jack Williams and Thurnelda Wise/Williams.
He is preceded in death by his three infant children, his parents and his brother, Stan Williams.
Jack is survived by his wife, Donna Williams; daughter, Jill (husband Steve); son, Jack (wife Nikki); son, Jerry (wife Stacie); and grandchildren, Alyssa, Payton, Kelsey, Emily, Maggie, Jessica, Lilliana, and Zachary.
He graduated from Gridley Kansas High School in 1959, attended KSTC for 2 years, enlisted in the USMC for 3 years (1961-1964), then went back to college and graduated from KSTC in 1967. He then attended UH-Clear Lake City and completed his Master’s degree in Computer Science in August 1978. While in the Marines, he married his wife on August 25, 1963. After graduating KSTC, he went to work for Lockheed Electronics Co. In October of 1981, he went to work for Schlumberger until he retired in February 2012. Jack joined the American Legion, as the Adjutant, and eventually became Commander for a couple of years. He was president of the HOA for over 10 years in his neighborhood of Waterbrook West, in Missouri City. Jack enjoyed his retirement time by caring for his wife and grandchildren.
Jack was recognized as being part of the crew that brought home the team of Apollo 13. He received a commendation and much recognition for this by NASA and the astronauts. He also worked 110+ hours straight during the first moon landing mission while working at Lockheed/NASA.
He was one of the truest American Hero’s…from a hard working farm boy, to a Marine, to a NASA tech. He stood for and contributed to the safety of our country, and the scientific community, all while holding the highest of real family values at home with his wife and children.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. at Sugar Creek located at 15015 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478, followed by a graveside service at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The William Tony Workman Post 294, c/o Tom Gaussiran, 3903 Pleasant Valley Dr., Missouri City, TX 77459. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
