Emporia State played its first football game in more than 500 days on Saturday as it fell to Southeastern Oklahoma State 12-9 in an exhibition contest.
But even though the scoreboard was not tilted in ESU’s favor, the Hornets were all smiles on the field after the game.
“It was insane, it was such a blast,” said sophomore linebacker David Johnson. “... It was so good to get back out here [after] 16 months of no playing.”
“It feels great to be back out here competing against somebody else,” said sophomore receiver Dexton Swinehart. “[The score was] not as we wanted it to be, but it’s a great feeling. It’s exciting. It was enjoyable [to] see other dudes out there making plays.”
The on-field product was by no means the pinnacle of football performance, but that was only to be expected. Unlike the upper tier of NCAA Division 1 schools, the Hornets didn’t play a fall season in 2020, and unlike SEOSU, this was ESU’s first exhibition game of the spring.
“I was pleased with some things and [some] things I weren’t,” said Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. “I thought offensively we struggled, but it also gives us a place to really -- like I wanted to -- kind of evaluate, kind of see how we would handle that game feeling. I think we had opportunities. We just missed some plays here and there. I thought we looked rusty. … I was pleased [that] our guys played hard and we came out of this thing healthy.”
The game was scoreless until the 8:17 mark of the second quarter when the Savage Storm scored on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Riley Russell to Marquis Gray to go up 6-0.
SEOSU would add another score when Deundre Wheeler scampered into the endzone from 10 yards out, giving the Savage Storm a 12-0 lead at halftime.
While the Hornets were held off the scoreboard in the first half, their offense wasn’t completely stymied. They racked up 126 yards of offense and had a first and goal opportunity at the Savage Storm 10-yard line before that drive ended with a turnover on downs.
ESU starting sophomore quarterback Braden Gleason said that it took some time to settle into a game rhythm.
“I felt a little slower than normal just on quick little reads or something here and there, just got to get back in that speed of it,” he said.
Swinehart agreed that the game was a little quicker than he was ready for at the outset.
“We definitely weren’t as fast as what we wanted to be on offense, so next week we’re definitely going to be a lot faster team,” he said.
The Hornets offense never made a trip to the endzone. However, it did create points when junior kicker Clark Schoonover hit a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter to make the score 12-3.
The ESU defense provided most of the highlights in the game. Sophomore linebacker Jack Barger picked off two SEOSU passes on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter, including one where he nearly legged out a touchdown but was tackled at the 10-yard line.
“I’m not the fastest guy, but as long as I get the pick, that’s all right with me,” Barger said. “... This was actually the first pick of my career. It felt great celebrating with the teammates. You can tell everybody’s rooting for one another. It’s a real close team and I’m thankful for that.”
With 11:01 left in the game, David Johnson hauled in the Hornets’ third pick after a ball ricocheted off the foot of a Savage Storm receiver. Johnson then took it to the house for ESU’s lone touchdown.
“It was like a play out of Madden, just luck, right off the foot, right into my hands, no one in front of me, so it was pretty insane, but I’m pretty lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” Johnson said. “I saw it right off his foot. I literally didn’t have to move. It went right into my hands.”
The Hornets forced a fourth turnover when it recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the offense gave it right back to SEOSU on its first play of the drive.
Statistically, the defense was solid as well. ESU held the Savage Storm to 313 total yards, with 253 of those coming through the air. The Hornets limited SEOSU to just 60 rushing yards on 25 attempts, which was good for 2.4 yards per carry.
“I thought defensively we played well,” Higgins said. “I thought they did a really good job, gave us opportunities with the turnovers.”
Barger said he thought the defense had an advantage over the offense in terms of adjusting to the game speed after 16 months away from competition.
“Defense, you just see ball, get ball,” he said. “Offense, you’ve got to be more tactical with it. Defense, just fly around and make plays and I think that’s what we did today. … I could tell pre-game that we were ready for an opponent and I think we really did our jobs today and I’m thankful for my teammates and I know we can go far with this group.”
Because the game was intended to help veterans get their feet back under them and also allow inexperienced players to get on the field in game-type scenarios, a plethora of Hornets played against SEOSU.
Junior Jack Diamond, the second ESU quarterback to play in the game, led the team with 113 yards on 11-of-20 passing. Gleason started the game and went 7-of-17 for 33 yards while freshman Chase Ricke went 7-of-17 for 89 yards and an interception. He was also the top Hornet rusher with 34 yards on four attempts.
Dexton Swinehart brought in six receptions for 68 yards and Devin Stoke had four receptions for 33 yards.
Higgins said the exhibition game was important because it allowed him to assess where his players were against an actual opponent, but that now it was time to address those areas of need.
“We know that we’ve got a lot of room to work and I told them them that,” he said. “We need to show improvement now since we have it under our belt. … I’m not ecstatic right now but I’m not really disappointed. I’m just kind of like, ‘Well, we know where we’re at. We’ve got a long ways to go.’”
Overall, though, Higgins was glad to get back on the field against a team wearing different colors.
“It was awesome. It was good for our players,” he said. “... They were excited, man. It was good to see. Do we have a lot of room for improvement? No question. But I’m not going to go chew them out. I want them to enjoy it. They hadn’t played football [in 16 months] so it was good to be back out. It’s good to be back on the sidelines. … It was a good day, a beautiful day too. I think we had a good crowd.”
Around 1,200 people made their way into Welch Stadium for the game, which was free to the public. Some were even tailgating in the parking lot prior to kickoff.
The Hornets will wrap up their two-game spring exhibition slate when the host Southwestern Oklahoma State at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
