Good Way Sunday, a monthly event that blends nature, art, music and community, returns this weekend with performances by Erick Sanchez and Jaime Izaguirre. The event is 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the Howe House, 315 E. Logan Ave.
Elexa Dawson,who conceptualized Good Way Sunday as part of the non-profit initiative Good Way Gardens, said although this month’s Good Way Sunday event coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the performances by Sanchez and Izaguirre are a “happy accident”.
“I live on the South side around Logan Avenue and the community is something like 55% Hispanic,” she explained. “There is a concerted effort to invite and involve that community, and to offer something that’s of value for them as well.”
Dawson said she first connected with Sanchez thanks to a conversation with Rebeca Herrera.
“I was looking for Hispanic artists who are local to the area and she immediately recommended Erick,” she said. “I got in touch with him and he asked if Jaime could join him, and I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”
The event starts at 5 p.m. with an acoustic jam circle, with the main concert beginning at 7 p.m. Dawson said to expect a nature craft provided by the Emporia Arts Council.
Dawson believes Good Way Sunday has struck a chord because it caters to an innate need within the community. It’s not just about bringing people together but also providing an opportunity for them to reconnect with nature and the arts.
“I truly believe that this is something that the community wants and needs,” she said.
Dawson urged the community to save the date for October’s Good Way Sunday, set for 5 - 8 p.m. Oct. 1. The event It combine a variety of activities to create a festival-like atmosphere. Expect a dinner fundraiser, mullein torch making, fabric dyeing, live performances, and more, all squeezed into a three-hour window.
For more information, follow @GoodWayGardens on Facebook.
