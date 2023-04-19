A tornado warning has been issued for the City of Emporia and northeast Lyon County.
The warning includes northeast Lyon County and southeast Morris counties until 9:45 p.m. and includes Emporia, Americus and Plymouth. A confirmed tornado was spotted in Toledo.
Golfball sized hail is reported at US Hwy. 50 and Road YY.
