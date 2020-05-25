Harold Vincent “H.V.” Gillen of Emporia died Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 72.
He was a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Air Force and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Private graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Charter Funeral has the arrangements.
