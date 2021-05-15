We read with interest your recent op-ed in the Washington Post, Joe Manchin, on the subject of the filibuster which has paralyzed the U.S. Senate for each of the years Mitch McConnell has served as Minority Leader in your once-vaunted chamber of Congress. We thought we would read that you, with your critical deciding Democratic vote, had some line you hoped would not be crossed by Minority Leader McConnell, but alas, you refuse to see any such line.
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
Our most recent election shifted power to Democrats and the progressive agenda they ran on. The country chose to give control of Congress and the White House to those who will actually enact the changes designed for Main Street Americans while clawing back some of the egregious benefits reaped by Wall Street elites and corporations (with their outsized political contributions) bestowed through tax breaks and a conservative judiciary--benefits promoted by Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and Donald Trump.
Joe, we expected you to take stock not just of our desire for change through our votes, but by the numerous polls showing how desperate we are, and support efforts to make the Senate functional again. But you didn’t. Instead, we read of your dedication to preserving the legacy of the chamber and its archaic rules regardless of the damage to its ability to participate in our governance, letting good bills passed in the House with bipartisan and presidential support stall in the Senate simply to preserve Republican power.
You disappointed us, sir, and with us so many hard-working Americans who counted on you to give them hope by turning away from Mitch McConnell and his philosophy of absolute destruction in order to gain absolute power, recklessly abandoning Senate rules when they stand in his way and then demanding absolute reverence for them when they serve his purposes.
It’s sad, Joe, to see you so crippled by your faith in Republicans led by McConnell who have proven over and over again just how willing they are to turn this great democracy into an authoritarian regime, even if they must compact with an amoral former President who thinks of nobody but himself. Perhap there was a time when your optimism was justified, but that time has passed.
McConnell stands firm against any progress for our country and yet you ignore his most blatant declarations. “One hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” McConnell recently said, echoing his dedication to making Barack Obama a one-term president. Clearly, McConnell has no intention of allowing Republicans in the Senate to cooperate in any way with President Biden as he tries to return Americans to work building the modern infrastructure necessary to keep our country pre-eminent in the world.
Both of us have worked with young people, and your expectations for meaningful compromise with Republicans strikes us as juvenile. We would love to see members of both houses of Congress, and of both parties, work together for the modern American population as envisioned by our founders. But the ridiculous counter offers from Republicans to the Stimulus Plan and now the Infrastructure Bill show their contempt for our democracy and our population.
Joe, you correctly point out that every “de-evolution”of the filibuster has taken us farther down the rabbit hole of partisanship, but you don’t acknowledge who was responsible for the beginning of the spiral, nor do you seem to recognize when it actually began.
Republicans began the degradation of the U.S. Senate when they obstructed the judicial nomination process to such a degree that Majority Leader Harry Reid (D- Nevada) had no choice but to carve out a filibuster exception for lower court nominees to fill vacancies that were paralyzing the Federal Judiciary late in 2013.
Who masterminded this obstruction? None other than Mitch McConnell, newly appointed Minority Leader in the Senate. He has held true to this tactic from that day to this. He shows no sign of relenting in his quest for absolute power for his party and their anti-democratic agenda. Whether it is suppressing minority voting or refusing to help Americans crippled by the incompentent response to the Covid-19 virus, McConnell has kept his party in lock step against any Democratic policy regardless of its benefit to working Americans.
Now, Joe, with so much at stake, and so much potential for most Americans, you again stand with Mitch McConnell against the obvious solution of revising the filibuster rule that will free up the Senate to act responsibly to pass legislation strongly supported by most Americans.
Joe, it is time to consider putting the interests of the country ahead of your personal effort to stay in power so the U.S. Senate may once again be a part of the solution rather than the problem, and our country may reap the benefits it earned from the choices they made in the most recent election.
