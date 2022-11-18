The Emporia Gazette
Two defendants accused in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila had their status conferences continued to the spring, following short appearances in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Jovan Pecina will next appear in court at 9 a.m. May 11, 2023.
Andrew John “AJ” Granado waived his right to a speedy trial in Chief Judge Jeffry Larson’s courtroom. Granado’s counsel, Nicholas Heiman, told Larson that an agreement was in place with the state of Kansas, but no plea had been entered into the court.
Granado will next appear at 9:30 a.m. May 11, 2023.
Granado and Pecina both testified against accused gunman Samuel Garcia during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Granado, Pecina, and Garcia, along with Alan Alanis, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez, had been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Avila, who was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in a burned car in Sept. 2017.
Arrests were made in August 2021.
Each suspect faced six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Nunez was previously sentenced to 47 months for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal damages to property on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.