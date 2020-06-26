Lyon County recorded two new cases of COVID-19 along with three new recoveries as the number of confirmed cases in Kansas jumped by 568 in two days.
The latest data was reported by Lyon County Public Health Friday afternoon.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday that the number of cases had risen to 13,538, a 4.3 percent increase from Wednesday. The state also reported three more deaths, bringing the total to 264 since the pandemic began in early March.
Locally, the county has 24 active cases out of 493 total infections. There have been 461 overall recoveries and seven deaths since March.
According to a statewide report by the Associated Press, there have been 15 cases in four daycare and school clusters, and 18 cases in two sports clusters — one of which was reported to have included local players last weekend.
KDHE, along with local public health, issued a reminder for people attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate caution and preventative measures for COVID-19 as clusters are beginning to develop and potential exposures have occurred.
KDHE and local public health are currently investigating a total of four clusters connected to sports practices and tournaments across the state; the MAYB tournaments account for two of the four clusters.
The state also reported 36 more meatpacking cases, bringing the total to 3,144, as well as 30 more cases tied to other industries. Another 28 cases additional cases are linked to gatherings, 24 to long-term care facilities, seven to healthcare and five to group living.
Cases across the country have been surging as communities reopen. Earlier this week, Gov. Laura Kelly recommended that communities wait a little bit longer before moving to the next phase of reopening.
