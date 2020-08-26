Three more COVID-deaths were recorded in Lyon County, Wednesday, as public health officials noted another increase in both cases and recoveries. Eight new positives and eight recoveries were posted in Lyon County Public Health's Wednesday afternoon report.
The county currently has 84 active cases of the novel coronavirus, with 836 overall cases reported since March. There have been 734 recoveries and 17 deaths. There were 10 death certificates pending review through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Six people remain hospitalized.
Questions regarding why some deaths were taking longer during the review process lead to questions on whether the state or county was receiving more federal funding per COVID-fatality it reported. We reached out to Newman Regional Health Chief Financial Official Holly French, who said she believed the confusion was regarding recent payments made through the CARES Act.
French said Lyon County was considered a "High Impact Area" for COVID-19, which opened it up to additional funding for inpatient admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10.
"HHS did recently make payments to hospitals that had a high volume of COVID inpatients," she told The Gazette. "Each hospital was paid $50,000 per COVID admission that occurred between Jan. 1 and June 10, 2020. We are required to do daily reporting to HHS regarding our admissions and available beds, etc. We had 32 admissions during that period of time resulting in a payment of $1,600,000."
French said the payment was received in July.
"As a point of reference and to help our community understand the impact of COVID-19 on hospital operations, net patient revenue for the hospital is down over $7.5 million for the months of March through June with another expected loss of revenue in July of over $2.3 million," she said. "The payments made to hospitals with high volume COVID isn’t just to pay for the care of those particular patients.
"The cost of caring for COVID patients is significantly higher than the average patient, however, these payments are to help offset the continued loss of revenue resulting from services being closed to preserve personal protective equipment and from continued delay in care by patients. We encourage the community to seek the care they need. We are safe and ready to care for our patients."
A complete breakdown on this information can be found by visiting https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/faqs/targeted-distribution/index.html.
Local clusters
Clusters:
There are currently three active clusters in the community.
- Private Industry: 1 active cluster, 153 total cases, 6 active cases, 1 death
- Long Term Care: 1 active cluster, 148 total cases, 27 active cases, 10 deaths (Plus 8 pending death certificates from KDHE)
- Bars or Restaurants: 1 active cluster, 5 total cases, 5 active cases, 0 deaths
The state Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 1,536 new cases since Monday, an increase of 4%, to bring the total to 39,937. The department reported an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 437.
