Lyla Jean McCoy of Emporia died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was 89.
Lyla was born on April 21, 1931 in Toronto, Kansas the daughter of William F., Sr. and Susan M. Smith McJunkin. She married Tom C. McCoy on September 3, 1949 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He died on June 17, 1991 in Emporia, Kansas.
Survivors include: sons, Richard McCoy and wife Marcia of Olathe, Kansas, and Ron McCoy and wife Judy of Emporia; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; son, Tom McCoy, Jr.; five brothers and five sisters.
Lyla was a world traveler as a younger person. She and Tom did tours in Bermuda and Taiwan while he was in the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, they moved to Emporia. At that time Tom went to work as the airport manager in Emporia and Lyla went to work at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply. Lyla worked at Bluestem for 10 years and retired in 1977. From 1977 till he passed in 1991, Lyla spent her time looking after Tom. Since then she spent her time watching after her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery. You can leave online condolences at
