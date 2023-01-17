Two young women had a narrow escape Monday night when their car caught fire on Interstate 35.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a Sebring somehow sparked a fire in the southbound lanes near the K-99 exit around 7:20 p.m.
Driver Leilani Drennan, 22, told authorities the car lost power and began to slow down. Then smoke poured from the hood.
Drennan was able to pull the car to the shoulder of the freeway. She and Samantha Drennan, 13, got out safely because the entire car was filled with flames. No one was hurt.
