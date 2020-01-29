Jerry Ray Wiley, age 67, passed away on January 16th along with his loving wife, Mary Anne Wiley and their cat Trouble.
Jerry was born on December 29th, 1952. He spent his childhood in Gridley, KS. Jerry joined the Air Force, after high school, where he was deployed overseas as a military police officer. After the service, Jerry moved to Emporia where he spent most of his time fishing, gardening and puttering around his garage shop.
He is survived by his two children, Jason and Becky; Mary’s two children; his sister; two nieces; and a great niece.
His children are honoring his wishes for no service. In lieu of flowers, go fishing.
