EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Local utility workers who worked hard to keep our power grids stable during this week’s dangerously cold weather. including the City of Hartford’s Jim Tucker, who according to Hartford residents, came out multiple times in the frigid temperatures Monday to get frozen meters thawed and back online.
Emporia State University for announcing its $50 million Together, Forward fundraising campaign. This will be a benefit to students for many years to come. As a proud ESU alum myself, I am excited to see where this leads. Stingers up!
The USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District for being able to have about 80% of its teachers and staff vaccinated for COVID-19. This is a tremendous step in keeping kids in schools. Great job, Madison!
USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright for being named to Commissioner of Education Randy Watson’s task force on school-related pandemic spending. We are very excited to see a local voice on this task force.
Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens for making a move toward more transparency within the department. While the police department has always been great to work with, we look forward to more open lines of communication on city web sites and social media.
And 6-year-old Eden Morris for asking for food donations to given to people in need instead of gifts for her birthday this year. Eden is an example of seeing a need and giving back. Great job, Eden, and happy birthday!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
