Philip E. Hotzel, 84, passed away peacefully and gracefully this morning at the Tanglewood Health Center in Topeka, KS. The son of Fredrick C. and Helen (Gammon) Hotzel, he was born May 3, 1938, in Emporia, Kansas. Philip graduated from Roosevelt High School. He served in the United States Air Force 1956-1962. After leaving the Air Force, he first worked as a welder/fabricator then finished his career working at the Veterans hospital in Topeka.
Philip loved Emporia and was proud to call it his hometown. As a result of his continued dedication to the AA program, he was a strong positive influence and mentor to many people. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and American Legion.
Philip was proud to be a Hotzel and was liked by many, he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Adriene P. Hotzel and Pamela Hotzel Twomey.
Per Philip’s wishes, cremation will take place and a private graveside will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery in Iola. Memorial donations may be made to Sertoma Club (for the train at Soden’s Grove), in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.