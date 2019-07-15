A gift of $50,000 from the Lewis H. Humphreys Charitable Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee is being added to the Flint Hills Technical College fundraising campaign, Inspiring Wranglers: The Campaign for Tomorrow’s Chefs.
The campaign was kicked off in spring 2018 and this latest gift brings the current campaign total to $1.2 million.
The goal of the Inspiring Wranglers Campaign is to help students achieve success. The plan includes the renovation and expansion of Hospitality/Culinary Arts lab areas, including separate baking and culinary labs, dedicated classroom space and renovated student commons area. The renovation and curriculum updates will allow the HCA program to become accredited by the American Culinary Federation and enable students to achieve “Chef Status” upon completing their associates degree in Hospitality/Culinary Arts from FHTC.
For more information about making a gift to the Inspiring Wranglers Campaign, contact the FHTC Foundation at 341-1380.
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College, go to fhtc.edu
