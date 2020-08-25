Richard Arlen Drummond, 70, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Administration Medical Center in Topeka on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Cremation is planned. Graveside Services will be held at the Strong City Cemetery, Strong City, Kansas on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Mr. Martin Holler, Marion, Kansas. Military Honors will be presented by The United States Army, Fort Riley, KS. Because of the nature of a graveside service, friends and family are invited to dress comfortably, wear a mask, and bring a lawn chair, while remembering social distancing.
Richard was born in Strong City, Kansas on July 8, 1950, the son of Donald and Hazel (Counseller) Drummond. He is survived by a son, Christopher Burt of Missouri; daughters, Cassandra Burks and Laura Weiss, of Missouri; brothers, Bill (Joann) Drummond, Hutchinson, Kansas, Steve Drummond, Mount Vernon, Missouri; sisters, Kathy (Sam) Bernhardt, Marion, KS, and Becky (Doug) Janousek, Salina, KS; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Lee, Vera Pierce; and brothers, Donald Lee, Harry, and Jerry Drummond.
Mr. Drummond served in the United States Marine Corps with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of Lowry-Funston Post #1980, VFW. For 49 years he worked as a long-haul truck driver, retiring 2 years ago.
A memorial has been established with the Chase County Veterans Memorial in Cottonwood Falls. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
