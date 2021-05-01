Travel’s ability to bounce back after periods of economic hardship — and inject much-needed revenue directly into Emporia’s economy — is why the theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is the “Power of Travel.”
NTTW (May 2-8), the 38th annual celebration of the U.S. travel industry’s contributions, is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible value the travel industry holds not just for our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture — and to remind policymakers of travel’s ability to help power recovery efforts.
Travel and tourism is such an important part of who we are as a community. We have sorely missed the many visitors that come for our special sporting events like UNBOUND Gravel and Dynamic Discs Open, as well as cultural celebrations such as Cinco de Mayo and Dia de Los Muertos. Not to mention the many tourists who arrive to take in the Flint Hills and other attractions our community has to offer.
In 2020, the entire U.S. travel industry lost half a trillion dollars in travel-related spending — 10 times the economic impact of 9/11. Locally, we experienced nearly a 35% drop in hotel stays from 2019 to 2020.
With such disparate losses, it is clear that a broader economic recovery hinges on a recovery within the travel industry.
While the rapid pace of vaccinations has provided hope that a return to normal is on the horizon, a resurgence in travel demand is not inevitable. Without aggressive federal action to reopen the travel economy and spur demand, the travel industry’s recovery is expected to take as long as five years — far too long to wait for the workers whose livelihoods depend on this vital industry.
But with the right measures in place, we can get people moving again in a safe and healthy way, restore our workforce and help power a broader economic recovery. The travel industry needs sustained relief to ensure businesses can maintain operation and workers can stay on payrolls until sustained demand can truly take hold.
The road ahead is challenging, but the travel industry is resilient and has an incredible ability to bounce back from hard times. We are greatly appreciative of the local health agencies and everyone involved in providing an expedient and effective vaccination process here in Lyon County. We are excited that visitors can feel comfortable coming to Emporia in a safe and responsible manner.
We here at Visit Emporia look forward to getting back to doing what we do best — inspiring people to visit Emporia, reconnecting family and friends, and showing the world what makes Emporia the best place to visit.
During National Tourism Week visit our website, visitemporia.com, as well as our social channels, for creative itineraries on a “Perfect Day in Emporia” from some of our staff and leaders in our community, along with powerful videos from local community leaders on how the #poweroftravel has positively shaped local businesses and activities.
We’d also like to hear directly from you, our visitors and community members. Please reach out to us via our website or social channels sharing how the #poweroftravel has made an impact in your life. We look forward to sharing in the #poweroftravel this National Travel and Tourism Week and beyond!
