Chlorita M. Smith of Emporia died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Emporia in Emporia. She was 88.
Chlorita and her husband Paul were the owners of Memorial Lawn and Maplewood Cemetery.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
