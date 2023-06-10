STRONG CITY — A Houstan, Texas-based artist will offer a free, drop-in workshop next week at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
The workshop is set from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 with Vidya Giri.
Giri’s workshop invites you to explore different methods to “sampling” your environment. Supplies will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own sketchbook and drawing tools.
Giri’s art is reflective of her background: balanced between cultures, environments, and disciplines. Her work has spanned between online spaces, printed media, projection, and painting on physical and digital canvases. Her explorations revolve around collecting from one’s surroundings as a form of reflection and the parallels between natural and human-made identities and the environments they encompass.
The Tallgrass Artist Residency is a partner program of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.