The Kansas Supreme Court announced in a press release Friday morning that it will uphold the conviction of Emporian Sony Uk, who was sentenced to life in prison in July 2018 on first-degree murder charges in the March 2017 shooting death of 38-year-old Mahogany Brooks.
The decision reads, “The Supreme Court affirmed the decision of Lyon County District Court after Uk appealed his conviction for murder. Uk argued the district court should have given the jury an instruction on voluntary manslaughter as a lesser included offense of first-degree murder and the district court's instruction on premeditation was insufficient. The Supreme Court held that the absence of legally sufficient provocation rendered a voluntary manslaughter instruction factually inappropriate, and that the district court did not err by issuing an unmodified instruction defining premeditation from the Pattern Jury Instructions for Kansas.”
Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 9, 2017, law enforcement officers from the Emporia Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Emporia State University Police and Safety responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, then known as the Heartland Apartments, in the 1300 block of Merchant Street. Multiple witnesses alleged seeing Uk inside the building with a shotgun.
“As we were about to go to bed that night, we heard gunshots,” one witness said. “I went to my neighbor’s apartment to make sure they were all OK because I knew they had a little girl there. We ended up hiding in the bathtub while my girlfriend called the cops.”
“I heard a woman yelling, ‘Help, help!’ and gunshots coming from the hallway,” another tenant added. “I then heard something fall against my door and that was that … I decided to crack the door open, and I immediately saw a pair of legs lying out there before I slammed the door again.”
Officers arrived and found a female victim, who was later identified as Brooks, lying motionless in the second floor hallway with multiple gunshot wounds. Brooks succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Police arrested Uk in Brooks’ apartment after a short standoff.
“Brooks sustained five gunshot wounds that served to destroy multiple ribs and critically damage areas of her aorta, lungs, liver and other central structures of the abdomen,” said forensic scientist Erik Mitchell in an April 2018 testimony in Lyon County District Court. “Four of the five shots were to areas of the body that would likely result in death.”
Uk must serve a mandatory minimum of 50 years before he is considered eligible for parole. Incarcerated since his initial arrest, Uk’s sentence is considered to have begun March 10, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.