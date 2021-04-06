Special to The Gazette
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Wait a minute, just what is Fire on the Prairie? It is a new non-denominational worship experience in Cottonwood Falls focused on providing a worship experience for the folks out there that either no longer, or never attended church.
Fire on the Prairie is an H2Ochurch.tv Campus. H2Ochurch.tv is an organization who plants contemporary, non-denominational churches preferably in downtown locations of small rural towns. They work very closely with “Life Church” out of Ada, Okla. and use the basic model of Life Church as their model for planting churches, said Pat Larkin, campus pastor of Fire on the Prairie.
What people can expect when they visit is a high energy, contemporary worship experience with live music lead by music worship leader Kim Coslett who is an amazing singer/songwriter in her own rite, Larkin continued, followed up with teaching by Craig Groeschel, lead pastor at Life Church via video.
“We strive to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. Plain and simple,” said president Barry Worcester, when asked what H2Ochurch.tv is all about. “As fully devoted followers of Christ, we will make a lasting difference in our lives, in our communities and in our world.”
“Our communities are changing,” he continued. “Rural America is changing. Nearly 80% of all 70-year-olds attend church while only 4% of 20-year-olds attend church. For us to achieve our mission we must specifically target the group of people who are deciding ‘if’ they want to be a Christ Follower as they enter adulthood. In just 200 short years, the Church in America has gone from flourishing to vanishing. In fact, almost 3,000 churches closed their doors in rural America each year while only about 500 are being planted (started) in that same time. We must also specifically target rural American communities to give them new life in reaching people who don’t have a church home.”
Where is Fire on the Prairie?
“We are in the building known to many as the old ‘Ranch Rules’ building right in the heart of the historic business district of downtown Cottonwood Falls at 33 Broadway,” Larkin said. “We have been remodeling since last December and it’s finally ready for the community to experience.”
So, what will it be like to attend a worship experience at Fire on the Prairie?
“First of all you will notice that it is a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” Larkin said. “You will be greeted when you come in and offered a cup of coffee and a snack and spend some time visiting. When the time comes, bring your coffee into what we call the ‘experience room’ (where the worship experience happens) find a table with some friends (some may be new friends) and buckle up. Most of the time we will have live music and then a video message from Life Church will be up on the pair of giant screen TV’s.
“Can church be exciting? Can church be relevant? Can church be for the broken, the struggling, the addicted and the forgotten? Can church be, dare we say, fun? We say ‘yes’ to all of the above.”
Fire on the Prairie will be hosting an open house from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 and then will hold its first full worship experience at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
Fire on the Prairie is located at 313 Broadway in Cottonwood Falls. For more information visit its website at www.H2OChurch.tv.
