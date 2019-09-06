After raising more than $555,000 last year, United Way of the Flint Hills has set an increased goal for its 2019 campaign.
“The funds that we raise for the United Way Campaign go a long way toward supporting 24 local organizations to help the thousands of people that benefit from those community partners,” said United Way of the Flint Hills Executive Director Jami Reever. “When we set our goals, we put a lot of time and thought into what the right number is for the partners we fund every year, and for what we think the community can raise on our behalf. This year’s goal of $560,000 seemed like the right number based on our experience and what was needed. The community never lets us down.”
United Way of the Flint Hills plans to use donations to invest in the following organizations: the American Red Cross, Building Blocks Community Child Care Center, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Coffey County Resource Council, Communities in Schools, Cradle to Career Literacy Center, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, Emporia Child Care, Food for Students, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage City, Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP!, Morris County Care & Share, the Sacred Heart Child Care Center, SOS, Inc. and the Salvation Army.
“We have a lot of ways that individuals can give,” Reever said. “Our most typical way is that many employers allow their employees to donate through payroll deductions. We also have a website at unitedwayoftheflinthills.org where individuals can donate online, or they can call us at 342-7564 to talk more about how their donations help the community.”
The United Way of the Flint Hills offices are located at 702 Commercial Street, Suite 2E and are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donors can also reach out on Facebook at @unitedwayfh.
