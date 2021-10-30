Grace Schulze, a senior at Lebo High School, has recently received two prestigious national band awards. Schulze, an already accomplished horn player in her own right, will represent Lebo in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Concert Band, representing the All-National Concert Band online in January. Schulze will also be part of the All-American Mass Band in summer 2022 to travel to Washington D.C. and France.
“I am proud to represent Lebo High School, and I am looking forward to a career in music,” Grace said.
Members of the National Band Association Mass Band are seniors from across the country nominated by their band directors and selected by the association. Schulze selection was nominated by Band Director, Brad Harzman. She has been in the All-State 1-4A Band twice and the Topeka and Kansas City Youth Symphonies. The band will perform at D-Day memorials in D.C. as well as Normandy and Brittany in France.
“Grace puts in the work daily, preparing for school activities, regional youth and community orchestra concerts, regional and state honor bands and volunteering for Lebo music activities. Earning a place in these national level honor bands is recognition of the quality of her work ethic and dedication to her music.”
The cost for the trip to France is $3,499 before additional costs for the flights to and from D.C and meals. If you would like to help Schulze with her trip, please make a donation at the Lebo branch of the Farmers State Bank by making out a check to Grace Schulze and noting it as a donation in the memo section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.