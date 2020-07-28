Attention Mustang owners
Do you own a Ford Mustang? Do you want to start a Mustang Club? Contact Ray Loomis at 620-794-7663. The Topeka Mustang Club will help Emporia get started.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
KidZoocation at the Zoo
Children ages 4-7 are invited to an in-person KidZoocation at the Zoo from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo Education Center. Come and learn about ball pythons, enjoy a story, lesson and craft. Registration must be turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday. Space is limited.
Cost is $3 for EFOZ members and $5 for non-EFOZ members. Visit www.emporiazoo.org or call 341-4365 to register.
USD 252 Honor Flight Spaghetti Feed
The USD 252 Honor Flight Spaghetti Feed is scheduled for from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Aug. 2 at the Hartford Community Center. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans and a choice of dessert. Carry out is also available! Suggested donations are $5 for children and $7 for adults. All proceeds from the event will be put toward the Honor Flight program.
Luminaria ceremony Friday
Relay for Life of the Flint Hills will host a drive-in luminaria ceremony 8 p.m., Friday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to honor those affected by cancer with the reading of names and dedication of luminarias.
Battle of the Badges
The Battle of the Badges Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m., Aug. 12, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave. Help save a life by donating blood and show the community who you think should win the trophy this year. To make an appointment call Susan Faler, 316-554-4807, or visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor keyword “Emporia.” You can also call 800-RED-CROSS.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
