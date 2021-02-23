Interim Superintendent of Schools Allison Anderson-Harder is the final candidate interviewing for the position of superintendent with the USD 253 Board of Education today, Feb. 23.
Anderson-Harder has been serving as the interim superintendent since Nov. 2020. She is also the Executive Director of Special Services for the Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative, a role which she has been serving in the past four years.
Anderson-Harder has held multiple other leadership positions during her extended career with USD 253.
USD 252 Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright and Darren Dennis, the USD 512 Shawnee Mission Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, were the first two of three finalists interviewed for the position on Monday.
Candidates were selected for interviews based on their fit with desired characteristics that were developed with input from focus groups and an online community survey utilized during the search process.
The board will conclude interviews today. They will then determine which candidate is the best fit for the superintendent position in Emporia Public Schools.
