Emporia Main Street is gearing up for its Welcome Back Block Party to celebrate the return of Emporia State and Flint Hills Technical College students next week.
From 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, downtown Emporia will be full of music, prizes and information on student organizations and local businesses and groups.
EMS Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said this year Main Street is helping to showcase businesses and organizations in a different way by handing out passports, similar to a Moonlight Madness event. They will still host a traditional block party as well.
“When we have to make changes, sometimes that gives us an opportunity to learn and recreate from a traditional event, and we did find some things we liked about that event last year,” she said.
Last year’s event was more of a “welcome back walk” around downtown Emporia. Business owners liked having students come into storefronts, Buchholz said, because it gave them a chance to show students what they have to offer. Those businesses and organizations that don’t have a downtown footprint can set up booths in a designated area on Commercial Street.
“They really did like that interaction with students coming into their business and it gives them an opportunity to kind of walk them in and showcase some of the different products or services offered,” she said. “We’re going to have that traditional block party component where we close down the part of Commercial Street — that’s going to be the 800 block of Commercial Street.”
A DJ will provide entertainment and there will be games and chances to win prizes. Buchholz said students can pick up passports in the 1100 block of Commercial Street and at the Main Street tent in the 800 block of Commercial Street. They can travel from each store and get their passports signed and then turn the passports in to the Main Street tent at the end of the evening.
Each participating member will be donating a door prize, valued at $25 or more, to be raffled off through the completed passports. The prizes will be picked on Facebook live on Tuesday.
During the event, the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund and Lyon County Public Health will also host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The goal is to target the 18 - 23 year old demographic, which is the most affected demographic in the county right now.
The clinic will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday during the block party and individuals wanting to get vaccinated can get their first does of Moderna at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial St. They can walk in or register online at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/appointment-types/vaccine-scheduling
The pop-up clinic is open to the public and anyone 18 years of older is eligible for Moderna. Those who get vaccinated will received a $10 Main Street gift card.
Buchholz said she wanted to remind people to be respectful of businesses and other people at the event to keep it safe.
“We would just ask for anyone who’s attending to respect individual businesses’ guidelines,” she said. “I know some of our businesses are asking for people to wear a mask while they’re in inside their shop. So, we’re just asking to be respectful of that. If you feel comfortable being masked up, by all means do. We’re just trying to make it as safe as possible for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.