The Neosho Rapids PTO raised more than $1,000 with its Nacho Average fundraiser Friday evening.
PTO President Kaylene Schmidt said the fundraiser offered a twist to the organization’s usual summer taco dinner.
“Usually in the summer we do a fundraiser with a taco meal, and people come in and eat, but we knew this year had to be a little different,” she said. “We decided to switch it up this year and do a carryout meal.”
The PTO looked at some options and opted for an “old school” offering: school lunch crispitos.
It was a hit. Schmidt said they sold more than 450 crispitos, along with nachos, chips and salsa and desserts. Everything was arranged so social distancing guidelines would be maintained.
“Everyone who pulled up stayed in their vehicles and we had teachers take the meals out to them,” Schmidt said. “Teachers wore masks and carried meals out, and we didn’t have any interaction with individuals who picked up their meals. It was pretty well streamlined.”
Schmidt said this particular fundraiser will go toward purchasing school supplies for the Neosho Rapids Elementary School students. Any funds leftover will go toward other student-based activities or purchases such as T-shirts and advanced reading parties.
“It all goes back to the kids,” she said.
The group’s next fundraiser is still up in the air, though tentatively planned for Nov. 3 — Election Day. Schmidt said more information will be provided as plans are made.
“We are just very encouraged by the support,” she said.
