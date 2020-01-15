Neither driver sustained serious injuries Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash at an Emporia intersection.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Industrial Road — directly in front of Emporia Fire Department Station No. 2.
A minivan and passenger car collided in the intersection, with the minivan crashing into an electrical box on the southwest corner of the crossroads. Neither driver was badly injured.
