Charges are not likely to be filed in a deadly collision involving a cyclist on the eve of Unbound Gravel, a state trooper suggested Tuesday.
“If the bicyclist pulled out in front of that truck, there probably won't be any citations issued,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate said.
A KHP report filed Friday evening said Gregory Bachman, 61, of Frisco, Colorado was heading north on Road F as a pickup traveled west on Road 190.
“Vehicle One [Bachman] entered the intersection and struck Vehicle Two,” the report said. Bachman died at the scene.
“If Vehicle One is listed, that's usually the person who's at fault,” Wingate said. “Who are you going to write the ticket to?”
Pickup driver Cory Smith, 52, of Emporia was not hurt. An aide to the Lyon County Attorney said Tuesday that office has not received any recommended charges against Smith from law enforcement.
“Bicyclists are supposed to always obey the traffic laws,” Wingate said. “But because they don't have any protection, they usually have the right of way.”
Wingate noted a final report on fatal crashes usually takes more than 10 days to prepare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.