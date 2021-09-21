“Boat drinks. Boys in the band ordered boat drinks.”
It occurred to me Saturday that I had not had One. Single. Tropical cocktail all summer. Not one.
Boat drinks — pina colada, rum punch, daquiris, mojito, Mai Tai — you can see the fluorescent tropical colors, garnishes of entire pineapple spears, sprigs of mint, moons of citrus a long straw and a paper umbrella.
The essence of a summer escape to sand, surf and siestas which we are supposed to put behind us after Labor Day. The 90-degree heat did not observe the unofficial end to summer, so why should I?
When I think of boat drinks, the first thing that comes to mind is — of course — rum. It’s a sea-faring liquor of that there is no doubt.
And, a little rum goes a long way.
However, when you think about the traditional boat drink, most recipes do fine without the rum, and even better with a little yogurt.
I had frozen some pineapple juice earlier this summer when faced with an excess amount and the gallon-bag of cubes have been falling out of the freezer weekly, usually on my pinky toe
I knew I had a large bin of mango that I needed to do something with before it was too late, and I opened the freezer door to see what might match it when — you guessed it — those darn oversized cubes of pineapple juice fell right out and beaned the arch of my foot.
It hurt.
Suddenly, Jimmy Buffet appeared to me in a vision: “Boooooaaat Driiiinksssss.”
It was Saturday. Thursday and Friday had been too darn hot; Saturday and Sunday were going to be the same.
So I said “Thanks, Jimmy!” and whipped up a batch of daquiris. In the back of the fridge, I found a half-consumed jug of low-sugar grapefruit juice. Hiding on the second shelf was a tub of peach no-fat yogurt.
I made the drink in the blender, tasted for balance and poured a little bit right there. It was cold, smooth, rich, tropical and tasty.
Okay, yes, I then added some rum. Spiced rum. It was Saturday, I was grumpy with the heat and I wanted a Boat Drink.
I pulled out the DVD of “Captain Ron,” poured the daquiri in my vintage Pat O-Brien’s Hurricane glass, garnished with some black grapes and fresh mint and kicked back on the couch, pretending it was vacation in late May in the Caribbean, not the dead heat of mid-September in Kansas.
I do believe it worked, for a little while. Let’s get cooking!
Murphy’s You-Name It Daquiri
The trick is balance. A little bitter, a little sweet, a little crunch (frozen fruit juice), a little umami (yogurt), a little fresh (mint), a big glass with a bigger straw and — if you can swing it — a paper umbrella.
Makes two servings. No one says you have to share
1 cup frozen fruit juice: I used pineapple, frozen in muffin tins
1 cup yogurt, your choice: it will be sour
1 cup fresh fruit juice: I had grapefruit on hand
1 cup squishy fresh fruit: mango chunks, ripe pears, ripe papaya, sliced kiwi, banana, mandarin oranges — whatever floats your boat (drink)
Optional: 1 cup rum, your choice
(life is too short to drink cheap rum)
Put the juice cubes in the blender first, followed by the ingredients in order. Blend until smooth, taste for balance. If you want to live on the edge a little, add a sprinkle of spice: cumin, cayenne, turmeric are all fun.
