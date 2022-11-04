Madison High School’s Bryson Turner and Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones have been named state winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship this week.
The Heisman High School Scholarship program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
Over the past 28 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.
The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.
State winners earn a $1,000 college scholarship.
Twelve national finalists are selected from 100 state winners and will earn a $2,000 scholarship.
National winners — one senior male and one senior female — will earn a $10,000 scholarship each.
National finalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
