Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Disorderly conduct, W. 2nd Ave. and Merchant St., 3:05 p.m.
Counterfeiting, 1400 Industrial Road, 3:10 p.m.
Counterfeiting, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 4:27 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 12:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 S. Commercial St., 2:12 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 E. 11th Ave., 6:12 a.m.
Hit and run, 600 Chestnut St., 10:24 a.m.
Missing person, 900 Sylvan St., 1:29 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 400 State St., 3:14 p.m.
Phone harassment, 400 State Street, 4:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Constitution St., 11:51 p.m
Sunday
Traffic stop, 300 W. 4th Ave., 1:04 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 13th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:23 a.m.
Public urination, 700 Commercial St., 1:56 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Non-injury accident, 1900 Road 175, 12:26 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 1100 Road 195, 12:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 W. 18th Avenue, 1:59 a.m.
Agency assist, E. 5th Ave. and Union St., 11:20 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft, 3000 W. 18th Ave., 9:29 a.m.
Shoplifting, 400 W. 6th Ave., 2:18 p.m.
Burglary, 300 Eveningside Dr., 2:25 p.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 2:47 p.m.
Saturday
Theft, 1200 Red Wheat Dr., 5:03 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Criminal damage, 1500 Road F, 12:07 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
