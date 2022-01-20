Calls to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center early Friday may be handled differently.
The center will conduct its annual “maintenance event” from midnight to 6 a.m. Because of the work by AT&T, the 911 and administrative lines will be forwarded to “backup multi-phone lines,” a statement said.
If the call volume is high during those six hours, there could be delays. The center director hopes cold weather will reduce that possibility, with more people staying home to keep warm.
“Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights are typically higher volume time periods for calls,” Roxanne Van Gundy said by email Thursday. She added that her office had no choice about when the maintenance occurred.
The center suggested callers who receive a busy signal early Friday should “hang up and try again.” If the phone rings, callers should wait as long as possible for a Communications Officer to answer.
“Text to 911 services or enhanced mapping will not be available during this time period,” the statement added.
Van Gundy added that the center will have its usual staffing of two officers during the maintenance time.
