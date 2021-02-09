Joanne R. (Robinson) Pherigo, 87, of Emporia, Kansas went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Joanne was born in Emporia, KS to parents Edmund and Anna K. (Dickson) Robinson on January 31, 1934. In 1952, she graduated from Miller High School in Miller, KS. Two years later, she was joined in marriage to Dan Loren Pherigo at Grace Methodist Church in Emporia. To this union, 3 children were born: Nancy, Karen, and Cheryl. The family traveled and lived in many locations in the years following, including Germany, where Dan was stationed during his military service. In 1969, Joanne graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
Joanne was a people person. She loved to travel and take her long walks around the family farm.
Preceding her in death are both parents, Edmund and Anna Robinson; and her husband, Dan Pherigo.
Loving memories are survived by her 3 children, Nancy Pherigo of San Jose, CA, Karen Pherigo of Salinas, CA, and Cheryl Johnson of Overland Park, KS; brother, Gary L. Robinson of Reading, KS; sister, Jeannette McCollum of Merced, CA; and 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Claire, and Lauren.
No services are scheduled at this time, however, memorials can be made in Joanne’s honor to Miller United Methodist Church c/o VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. 6th St., Osage City, KS 66523.
