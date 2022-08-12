The Emporia Gazette
Two more administrators have stepped into the role of provost at Emporia State University.
According to an email sent to the ESU community, Brent Thomas and Joan Brewer will share the role of interim provost, a role that was previously filled by Gary Wyatt.
Thomas is the current dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, while Brewer is dean of The Teachers College. Thomas will serve as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. Brewer will continue her role with The Teachers College while also serving as vice provost.
“When Dr. Gary Wyatt agreed to serve as interim provost, he graciously agreed to serve for six months,” said ESU president Ken Hush in the email. “As the end of that time neared, the two of us discussed the future needs of the provost position as well as the multiple hats Gary was wearing. Gary shared that his work with the Honors College is his real passion and he wanted to return to that for the fall. On Friday, August 5, the final day of the six-month appointment, Gary moved back to his full-time role as associate provost and dean of the Honors College.”
Hush said he appreciated Wyatt’s work in academic affairs over the past six months.
“He continued to move us forward as we continue to work to meet the needs of today’s students and their families,” Hush said. “I have valued his expertise in this role and look forward to our continual work together.”
Hush said that work to identify a permanent provost will continue.
“Together, Brent and Joan will continue the important work of Emporia State’s Office of Academic Affairs,” he said. “In addition, Joan remains chair of the provost search committee. Her goal and that of the search committee is to have a new provost named before the end of the fall semester. She will be soliciting input from across the campus throughout the process, so look for future communication about the search.”
