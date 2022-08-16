Eagle Scouts from the local Boy Scouts of America troop, Troop 157, spent their Saturday morning last week repainting the train at Fremont Park to continue the troop’s legacy of doing so.
The highest ranking a Boy Scout can receive from the program is the ranking of Eagle Scout, and those people in the troop decided to repaint the train as an Eagle Scout project.
The train’s engine, Santa Fe No. 1015, was built in 1901 for the ATSF Railroad. It was retired to Fremont Park in the 1950s.
The previous paint on the train was wearing down, and turning from black to gray. The Eagle Scouts knew this was a perfect time to repaint.
“It needed to be done. You can kind of look where the lettering is at right now. That’s what it used to look like, the gray versus the black,” said Nathan Carlson, an Eagle Scout. “It kind of gives it a nice touch-up for people that are coming through.”
The troop decided they wanted to keep the legacy that their troop has of painting the train every decade or so.
“Our troop kind of has a legacy of doing this every 10 or 20 years,” said Nicholas Marcum, an Eagle Scout. “This is maybe like the fourth time around that our troop has done it, so this is a great way to keep it going.”
The scouts have gone out to the park multiple times to continue painting, with running out of supplies and weather sometimes causing an issue.
“We are sitting at 120 man-hours right now. We’ll probably be close to 200 man-hours by the end of it,” Carlson said.
Carlson also said that painting the train is relaxing for him.
“It was kind of relaxing at first when we were using the paint gun and going across, just seeing it painted,” he said. “It definitely looks a lot different from when we started.”
While also giving the train a fresh coat of paint, Marcum said that this experience has been fun for the troop members.
“We have been having fun with it, just going over it and getting it done,” Marcum said.
