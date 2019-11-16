Karolen (Swint) and James Harrouff are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married November 22, 1959 at the First Friends Church in Emporia.
Mrs. Harrouff is a homemaker.
Mr. Harrouff was a car salesman at John North Ford in Emporia. He is retired.
The couple’s children are Mike and Stephanie Harrouff, El Dorado; Mark and Janet Harrouff, Emporia; and Monica and Mike Barnett, Emporia. They have eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children will host a celebration from 1:30 — 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Hall. Family and friends are invited to attend. No gifts are requested, but cards may be sent to 2094 Road M, Emporia, KS 66801.
