John Francis Lang III

John Francis Lang III was

born November 1, 1956, in

Manhattan, NY, to John and

“Jay” Lang. John was a Navy

veteran who proudly served his

country on the USS Nathan Hale.

He retired as a PM Inspector for

BNSF Railroad. John spent his

days loving his family, fishing, gardening and saying,

“every day is a Saturday!”

John died on June 7, 2021, in Wonsevu, KS.

John is survived by: wife, Denise; children, Jessica

Maddox and husband Dusty, John F. Lang IV, Jaimie

Lang; grandchildren, Dana and Daxton Maddox;

and siblings, Claudia Lang and Clint Lang.

Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday,

June 18, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral

Home, Cottonwood Falls. No formal service is

planned. Memorial donations may be made to

Chase County Fishing Derby or Disabled American

Veterans, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander

Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS

66845.

