John Francis Lang III was
born November 1, 1956, in
Manhattan, NY, to John and
“Jay” Lang. John was a Navy
veteran who proudly served his
country on the USS Nathan Hale.
He retired as a PM Inspector for
BNSF Railroad. John spent his
days loving his family, fishing, gardening and saying,
“every day is a Saturday!”
John died on June 7, 2021, in Wonsevu, KS.
John is survived by: wife, Denise; children, Jessica
Maddox and husband Dusty, John F. Lang IV, Jaimie
Lang; grandchildren, Dana and Daxton Maddox;
and siblings, Claudia Lang and Clint Lang.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday,
June 18, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral
Home, Cottonwood Falls. No formal service is
planned. Memorial donations may be made to
Chase County Fishing Derby or Disabled American
Veterans, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander
Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS
66845.
