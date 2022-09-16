Donald F. Burenheide,
Emporia, Kansas, passed away
at Baldwin Health Care Center,
Baldwin City, Kansas on Monday,
September 12, 2022 at the age
of 80.
Donald was born October 5,
1941 In Emporia, Kansas, the son
of Frank and Marguerite (Vohs)
Burenheide. He married Victoria
Catt. They had 4 children, and
they later divorced. He married
Shirley Dingman, and they
divorced. On May 3, 2014 he
married Jene Brogan Parker
Ayers. She survives of the home. He is also survived by
sons, Wade (Candy) Burenheide, Baldwin City, Kansas,
Scott Burenheide, Emporia, Kansas; daughters, Wanda
(Chad) Chaffain, Waverly, Kansas, and Dolcie (Steve)
Maley, Americus, Kansas; step-sons, Randall (Sue) Parker,
Cedarburg, Wisconsin, A. Wade (Bonnie) Ayers, Burlington,
Kansas; step-daughters, Vicki (Eldon) Housholder,
Americus, Kansas, Deborah (Roger) Callahan, Olathe,
Kansas, and Donna (Kim) Ayers, Julian, North Carolina.;
brothers, Roy and Gary Burenheide, Emporia, Kansas; sister,
Joyce Hooper, Edna, Kansas; twenty-seven grandchildren
and twenty-three great-grandchilden. He was preceded in
death by his sisters, Arlene Gant and Carlene Parks.
He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church,
rural Olpe, Kansas, and had been a member of the F.F.A and
Eagle Creek Saddle Club, and a neighborhood card club.
Family and friends will gather to share memories and visit
at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on
Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.
Cremation is planned.
The family requests no flowers. A memorial has
been established for the Eagle Creek Saddle Club, with
contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175,
Emporia, Kansas 66801.
