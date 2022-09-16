Donald F. Burenheide

Donald F. Burenheide,

Emporia, Kansas, passed away

at Baldwin Health Care Center,

Baldwin City, Kansas on Monday,

September 12, 2022 at the age

of 80.

Donald was born October 5,

1941 In Emporia, Kansas, the son

of Frank and Marguerite (Vohs)

Burenheide. He married Victoria

Catt. They had 4 children, and

they later divorced. He married

Shirley Dingman, and they

divorced. On May 3, 2014 he

married Jene Brogan Parker

Ayers. She survives of the home. He is also survived by

sons, Wade (Candy) Burenheide, Baldwin City, Kansas,

Scott Burenheide, Emporia, Kansas; daughters, Wanda

(Chad) Chaffain, Waverly, Kansas, and Dolcie (Steve)

Maley, Americus, Kansas; step-sons, Randall (Sue) Parker,

Cedarburg, Wisconsin, A. Wade (Bonnie) Ayers, Burlington,

Kansas; step-daughters, Vicki (Eldon) Housholder,

Americus, Kansas, Deborah (Roger) Callahan, Olathe,

Kansas, and Donna (Kim) Ayers, Julian, North Carolina.;

brothers, Roy and Gary Burenheide, Emporia, Kansas; sister,

Joyce Hooper, Edna, Kansas; twenty-seven grandchildren

and twenty-three great-grandchilden. He was preceded in

death by his sisters, Arlene Gant and Carlene Parks.

He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church,

rural Olpe, Kansas, and had been a member of the F.F.A and

Eagle Creek Saddle Club, and a neighborhood card club.

Family and friends will gather to share memories and visit

at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on

Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Cremation is planned.

The family requests no flowers. A memorial has

been established for the Eagle Creek Saddle Club, with

contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175,

Emporia, Kansas 66801.

